IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals players Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert recover from Covid-19, join the team

The two cricketers, who had contracted COVID-19 last week, have joined the training after completing the isolation.

Marsh and Seifert were seen training with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

“We are feeling good. Great to have you back at the training, boys,” the club said in a social media post.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report. Both the players were isolated.

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day.

“However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome. The development comes after team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week and had to undergo isolation along with the DC masseur.

"We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source. With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the controlled environment has also increased.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave. It was resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October. This time too the IPL organisers are taking extreme precautions to keep the event under bio-bubble and safeguard players, support staff and officials from the pandemic virus, but 50 per cent crowd are allowed in all four venues — Wankhede, DY Patil, Brabourne and Pune MCA Stadium.