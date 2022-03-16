IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' team bus attacked by miscreants, Mumbai Police registers FIR

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday (March 16) registered an FIR against unidentified persons for damaging the parked team bus of the Delhi-based franchise.

"An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said," news agency ANI tweeted.

Mumbai | An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said pic.twitter.com/aED8Z1Hd5G — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Delhi Capitals players are arriving in Mumbai to begin their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022, starting March 26. Delhi Capitals are being led by young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The team's opening game will be held against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 15), Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Bowling Coach James Hopes assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The coaches will undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.

The franchise also announced appointing former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their new Assistant Coach for the upcoming season. The 40-year-old joins the DC coaching staff comprising head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coaches Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar and bowling coach James Hopes.



On his appointment, Watson said, "The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I've got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK. I've got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It's come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited."



"With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can't wait to get over there," he added.



Considered one of the best all-rounders in white ball cricket, Watson has been a part of two of Australia's World Cup winning campaigns in the 50 over format - in 2007 & 2015. At the 2012 T20 World Cup, he was named Player of the Tournament. Having represented his country in 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is, Watto has over 7000 runs, and more than 200 wickets to his name in limited overs cricket.