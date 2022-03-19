IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

Let’s take a look at some of the T20 records and stats at this venue.

1 DY Patil Stadium location

The DY Patil Stadium situates around 50 kms away from the heart of Mumbai. It is in Nerul, inside the DY Patil Sports Academy.

2 DY Patil Stadium inauguration

The DY Patil Stadium was inaugurated in 2007 and it had some extensive facilities in it like 12 practice pitches, a state of the art drainage facility, world class floodlighting etc.

3 Other than cricket in DY Patil Stadium

The venue also hosted some important events like ISL football matches, 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and will also host the scheduled FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. Other than sports, the venue also played host to concerts of Justin Beiber, Katty Perry, U2 and AR Rahman in the past.

4 T20 Records at DY Patil Stadium

Highest Total: 190 for 7 by Delhi Daredevils vs Pune Warriors.

Lowest Total: 82 all out by Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Best bowling: 4/13 by Doug Bollinger of Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers.

Highest Partnership: 155 between Adam Gilchrist and VVS Laxman for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Gilchrist made 109 off 47 balls in this partnership while Laxman made 37 off 26 balls.

Most runs: 226 runs by Robin Uthappa at a strike rate of 133.73. He made all these runs while playing for Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium was their home ground in the 2008 edition of the IPL.

Most wickets: 8 wickets by Doug Bollinger. He picked up these wickets while playing for Chennai Super Kings at an impressive economy of 5.42 and an average of 9.

Seating capacity: The DY Patil Stadium can host 55000 fans.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch report

The Stadium has a pitch that often gives good bounce to the bowlers but often it stays true. We can expect matches that produces score in the vicinity of 160-170 as a standard fare.

DY Patil Stadium Weather

It will be a typical Mumbai weather -- hot and humid in March, April with monsonn slowly seting in in May leading to some rains.