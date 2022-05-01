IPL 2022: Graeme Smith explains how MS Dhoni can change Chennai Super Kings' fortunes

With just two wins in eight games, CSK are sitting at ninth position in the points table and have only four points in the bank and stare at an early exit from the tournament. With Dhoni back at the helm, fans, as well as the franchise, will look for a turnaround but it will be easier said than done.

Under Jadeja, CSK had the worst of starts to the season when they lost five games on the trot and the Saurashtra all-rounder's performance also seemed to be affected by the pressure of captaincy. The India cricketer, eventually, decided to relinquish the responsibility midway and asked Dhoni to take over the team's reigns again.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith reckons Dhoni returning as the captain of the side, halfway through the tournament, is good news for the fans but 'captain cool' will be expecting his teammates to step up in order to change the team's fortunes.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Smith said, "MS Dhoni's got the experience, he knows how to read the moments. Obviously, he gave up the captaincy at the start and now he has to regroup the side. But the problem is, he needs his Chennai Super Kings teammates also to step up. That's been the challenge for them throughout this season. With Dhoni returning to the helm, I am expecting a lot of fanfare and a big crowd coming in (to the stadium) and chanting the great man's name."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes CSK can still make a comeback and put themselves in playoff contention if they return to the winning ways. The off-spinner added that CSK isn't a side which gives up easily so expect a fightback.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "Chennai Super Kings have the power. This team is good at making comebacks. So far it hasn't been their season as they haven't been in their elements but in the two games that they've won, they have shown some promise. Now they have their tasks cut out i.e. win every game to remain in contention for the playoffs. The best thing about this team is that it does not get discouraged in defeat. This team is bound by a strong culture which comes from discipline towards cricket. With MS Dhoni also turning the clock back, CSK might just be able to script a comeback."