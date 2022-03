IPL 2022: GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

DC will be happy to welcome to the fold players like Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their 3-day quarantine. It will certainly bolster their batting and bowling further against a strong opponent.

It will be a massive confidence booster for DC because they had beaten the Mumbai Indians without the aforementioned stars, and their coming back will be a big shot in the arm for Rishabh Pant’s side.

On the other hand, the Titans do not have to change their squad much and in all probability will continue to the same 11 for the match against the DC.

They have power packed line-up already with match-winners like skipper Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami swarming the line-up from top to bottom.

Varun Aaron, the experienced pacer, had went for some runs in the last match but there could not be any immediate change as they don’t have a ready replacement in another experienced Indian pacer. The GT would hope to see Aaron making his mark like his contemporary Umesh Yadav did for Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two matches.

So, here is some important details like Possible Playing 11, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Match prediction etc.

1. Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. 2. Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Tim Seifert, 3 Sarfaraz Khan, 4 Rishabh Pant (Captain/Wicketkeeper), 5 Lalit Yadav, 6 Shardul Thakur, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Khaleel Ahmed, 10. Lungi Ngidi, 11. Mustafizur Rahman. Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Matthew Wade (wk), 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Hardik Pandya (Captain), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Varun Aaron, 11 Mohammed Shami. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Picks 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Matthew Wade, 3 Rishabh Pant, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 David Miller, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rashid Khan 8 Lalit Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Kuldeep Yadav 11 Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade. 4 Match prediction Both the teams are coming off a win in their respective last matches. But the Gujarat Titans might just have a little edge thanks to their deep line-up and presence of multiple match-winners.