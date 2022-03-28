IPL 2022: GT vs LSG Stats and Records Preview: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, David Miller eye big records

It will also be a face off between two great friends — KL Rahul, the Lucknow captain, and Hardik Pandya, who will lead the Titans.

Besides them, there are a host of stars who will be eager to make an early impression such as Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, David Miller, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya etc.

Here we are looking at some stats and records that the players will be eyeing ahead of the LSG vs GT match.

1 Records & Stats

1. Hardik Pandya needs 2 sixes for completing 100 sixes in the IPL.

2. Hardik Pandya needs 24 runs to complete 1500 runs in the IPL.

3. KL Rahul needs 2 fours to complete 500 fours in overall T20s.

4. KL Rahul needs one half-century to reach the milestone of 50 fifties in overall T20 matches.

5. David Miller needs 26 runs to reach 2000 runs in the IPL.

6. Shahbaz Nadeem needs 2 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.

7. Evin Lewis needs 5 fours to get to 450 fours in overall T20 matches.

2 Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rahsid Khan, Varun Aaron, Dashan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.

3 Match Info

Match Date: March 28, Monday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar