IPL 2022: GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The GT under Hardik Pandya are still the table toppers with 16 points and another win against MI will push them irrevocably close to the playoffs with 18 points.

They would not want to miss that opportunity after missing a chance against Punjab Kings while dishing out a vastly underwhelming effort.

But that they would be eager to view only as an aberration in an otherwise impressive campaign so far. The GT will be keen to get back to the winning ways at the earliest and the MI could be the casualty of their fury.

MI under Rohit Sharma had registered their first win of the IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals and they would want to add a few more before their campaign comes to an end in IPL 15.

So, here we are offering you Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the GT vs MI match.

1. Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. 2. Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan / Yash Dayal. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1. Ishan Kishan, 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Hardik Pandya, 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Tilak Verma, 8. Rashid Khan, 9. Kumar Kartikeya, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Riley Meredith. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1. Wriddhiman Saha, 2. Sai Sudarshan, 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Hardik Pandya, 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Tim David, 8. Rashid Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Riley Meredith. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. 4. Match prediction Gujarat Titans had suffered their second defeat in the IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Tuesday and Mumbai Indians have scored their first win when they defeated Rajasthan Royals. But those contrasting results apart, the GT under Hardik Pandya are still a formidable unit and a clear frontrunner. So, we will pick Gujarat Titans as the winners in the GT vs MI match.