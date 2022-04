IPL 2022: GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction

GT have 12 points and a win will take the Hardik Pandya-led side to 14 points and a couple of more wins will assure them a berth in the IPL 2022 knockouts.

On the other hand, the SRH now have 10 points and the Kane Williamson’s side can further solidify their top 4 slot with a win against GT and swell points tally to 12 points.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the IPL 2022 GT vs SRH match.

1 Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2. Possible playing 11 Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Vijay Shankar / B Sai Sudarshan, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Mohammed Shami. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (Captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10, T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik. 3. Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: Shubman Gill, 2 Kane Williamson, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 T Natarajan, 11 Mohammed Shami. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: Kane Williamson, 2 Abhisbek Sharma, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 Rashid Khan, 9 J Suchith, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4. Match prediction Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the midst of a good run in the IPL 2022. GT have managed to win their last 3 matches while the SRH have stitched together an even better run of 5 wins in a row. But the GT might just have more all-round balance than SRH, and we will pick Gujarat Titans as the winners.