IPL 2022: KKR vs DC, Highlights: Delhi Capitals clinch crushing 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Playing in an afternoon game, the Knights invited Delhi to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. The Capitals put up a massive total of 215/5, riding on half-centuries from openers Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29) and David Warner (61 off 45).

After the openers along with skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 14) put Delhi on course of a strong total, Shardul Thakur (29 off 11) and Axar Patel (22 off 14) sizzled with the bat in the death overs to guide Delhi to a strong total against the Knights.

In reply, Kolkata struggled to put runs on the board as they were bowled out for 171 with two balls to spare. Kuldeep Yadav put up an impressive show with the ball against his former team as the Knights failed to build partnerships.

Nitish Rana (30 off 20) and skipper Iyer's third wicket partnership of 69 off 42 gave the Kolkata team a fighting chance, before Lalit Yadav first removed Rana and the skipper followed him back to the pavilion in the very next over. Pat Cummins, who was the star of the show for KKR in the previous match, was removed for just 4 by Kuldeep.

The 16th over bowled by Kuldeep was the final nail in the coffin for the Knights as he picked up three wickets in the over. First to go was Cummins and Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav was back to the dugout in the same over as the game slipped away from KKR.

Khaleel Ahmed was crucial for the Capitals as well as he pocketed three big wickets, while Shardul, who ticked all the boxes on Sunday, picked up two wickets.

Warner, Shaw smash half-centuries

Earlier, after being invited to bat, openers Warner and Shaw handed Delhi a flying start, bringing up DC's 50 in just 4.1 overs. The Capitals brought up 68 runs in the powerplay with Shaw scoring 36 off 20 and Warner adding 27 off 16 in the powerplay.

The Capitals were flying with Shaw bringing up his second consecutive 50 off 27 deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy handed KKR the breakthrough as Shaw was the first Delhi wicket to fall. The opening stand of 93 in 8.4 overs was broken just after Shaw's half-century.

But skipper Pant and Warner joined forces to put up 55 off 27 for the second wicket partnership. Delhi looked set for a big score, before Andre Russell removed Pant and compatriot Sunil Narine pocketed two quick wickets. Wickets in the middle put the brakes on the run flow.

Umesh Yadav then removed Warner, who notched his first fifty off the season. With the quick wickets Knights looked to restrict the Capitals to under 200. But a sizzling unbeaten partnership between Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel saw Capitals saunter pass the 200+ mark.

Shardul took Umesh Yadav to the cleaners in the penultimate over. Thakur hammered three sixes as Umesh leaked 23 runs in the 19th over. The last two overs saw KKR leak 39 runs. with Thakur and Patel stitching together an unbeaten partnership of 49 off just 20 deliveries. While Thakur scored a blistering 29 off 11, Patel added 22 off 14.

Narine, who pocketed two wickets, was the most economical bowler for the Knights, returning with figures of 2/21. Pat Cummins (51/0), Umesh Yadav (48/1) and Ventakesh Iyer, who bowled just one over, were the most expensive for the Knights.

Putting up an all round show, the Capitals, bounced back from two consecutive losses to pocket their second win of the season from four matches. Meanwhile, the Knights, who had won two on the trot, fell to their second loss of the season.