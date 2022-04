IPL 2022: KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The KKR under Shreyas Iyer has faded after a bright beginning and are now languishing at 7th with 6 points from as many games. They need a win to restart their journey to top four.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya have 10 points from 6 matches and quite well placed at this moment for a berth in the play-offs. They would like to add another win and move that much closer to the knockouts, avoiding the last minute maths and other such complications.

So, here we are offering you the Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 team prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the KKR vs GT match.

1 Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. 2 Possible Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Venkatesh Iyer / Baba Indrajith, 3 Shreyas Iyer (Captain), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Sunil Narine, 7 Sheldon Jackson, 8 Pat Cummins / Mohammed Nabi, 9 Shivam Mavi, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Vijay Shankar / B Sai Sudarshan, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Mohammed Shami. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Shuman Gill, 3 Shryeas Iyer, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 Andre Russel, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Sheldon Jackson, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Umesh Yadav. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch, Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Nitish Rana, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Alzarri Joseph. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. 4 Match Prediction The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans can be quite exciting as the KKR are in dire need of a win after 3 straight defeats. It will be tough against a well-oiled Gujarat Titans, and for that reason our pick for the winner of this KKR vs GT match is the Titans.