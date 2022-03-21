KL Rahul Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far; wins, losses, win percentage of LSG captain

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka is the most expensive player of this year's edition after the Lucknow-based franchise chose Rahul as its first pick for Rs 17 crore before the mega auction. That made India batter the joint-highest paid player in the history of the tournament. Former India captain Virat Kohli had a salary of Rs 17 crore between IPL 2018 and 2021.

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the league for the last four years and the stylish batter has been scoring heavily. For his franchise Punjab Kings, the 29-year-old had been the leading run-scorer ever since he joined it.

This year, however, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be leading a new franchise. With several quality players and some potential match-winners at his disposal, Rahul would be aiming to win the title.

KL Rahul's Captaincy Record in IPL:

Matches: 27

Won: 11

Lost: 14

Tied: 2

Winning percentage: 44.44

The explosive top-order batsman - who was appointed the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 - has so far captained 27 games in the IPL. He has won 11 and lost 14 of those games while two matches ended in a tie. Rahul thus has a winning percentage of 44.44.

KL Rahul runs as captain:

Matches: 27; Runs: 1296; Centuries: 1; Fifties: 11, Highest Score: 132*.

KL Rahul's performance as a batter in IPL (2018-2021):

Rahul - who had been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - has so far played 94 IPL matches and amassed 3273 runs.

IPL 2021:

Matches: 13, Runs: 626, Not Outs: 3, Average: 62.60, Highest Score: 98*, Strike Rate: 138.80, 50x6, 4x48, 6x30, Catches: 11

IPL 2020:

Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Not Outs: 2, Average: 55.83, Highest Score: 132*, Strike Rate: 129.34, 50x5, 100x1, 4x58, 6x23, Catches: 10

IPL 2019:

Matches: 14, Runs: 593, Not Outs: 3, Average: 53.90, Highest Score: 100*, Strike Rate: 135.38, 50x6, 100x1, 4x49, 6x25, Catches: 7

IPL 2018:

Matches: 14, Runs: 659, Not Outs: 2, Average: 54.91, Highest Score: 95*, Strike Rate: 158.41, 50x6, 4x66, 6x32, Catches: 10, Stumping: 1