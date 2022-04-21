IPL 2022 Replacement Players List: Matheesha Pathirana joins Chennai Super Kings as Adam Milne replacement

Milne suffered a hamstring injury during the defending champion's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Pathirana, is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

This is the first player to join CSK as a replacement this season. The injured Deepak Chahar, who will miss out on the entire season is yet to be replaced.

The defending champions endured their worst-ever start to the IPL as they fell to four consecutive losses. Being led-under Ravindra Jadeja, after former skipper MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy just days before the start of the tournament, Chennai finally registered their first win of the season, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But the struggling champions could not follow it up with a second win on the trot as they went down to newcomers Gujarat Titans, who handed them their fifth loss this season. CSK, who have won the IPL four times, is currently placed ninth on the points table with two points from six games.

In their next fixture, Chennai will take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

List of replacement players so far in the 2022 TATA IPL so far:

Franchise Injured/Replaced Player Replacement Player Gujarat Titans Jason Roy Rahmanullah Gurbaz Kolkata Knight Riders Alex Hales Aaron Finch Lucknow Super Giants Mark Wood Andrew Tye Royal Challengers Bangalore Luvnith Sisodia Rajat Patidar Rajasthan Royals Nathan Coulter-Nile - Kolkata Knight Riders Rasik Dar Harshit Rana Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar - Chennai Super Kings Adam Milne Matheesha Pathirana

Source: BCCI