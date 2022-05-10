IPL 2022: LSG vs GT Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Hardik wins toss, elects to bat

Toss Update: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams have handed debut caps to one player each.

After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya said, "We will bat first. Want to put up some runs, the wicket looks alright for the entire duration of the game. The wicket has played some role, batting first here - teams have won plenty of games. We want to get a score on the board. We have won some 5 games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, and learn from those things, the tournament isn't over as yet. Three changes for us - Matthew Wade is in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore replaces Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal is in for Pradeep Sangwan."

LSG captain Rahul said, "We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for us - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him."

LSG hands the debut cap to UP cricketer Karan Sharma while Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore makes his for the Gujarat Titans.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Pitch Report: "It's a pleasant and breezy evening in Pune. This is a centre pitch and hence both boundaries are of almost equal sizes. There is not much grass, but it still looks dry. There should be some grip for the surface, but it's firm and hard which will bring the pacers into play. Toss shouldn't prove to be decisive," reckons former India cricketer Deep Das Gupta in the pitch report.