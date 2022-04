IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants - who are sitting at the second spot in the points table with four wins in six games - registered a thrilling 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

Captain KL Rahul led his team from the front and slammed his first century of the season and helped his team post a big total. Rahul would be looking to continue his momentum against his previous franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are also on a roll this season. After succumbing to a defeat against CSK, Faf du Plessis and his spirited band of boys came back strongly in the next game and defeated Delhi Capitals.

Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed and bowlers did the job for the Royal Challengers in their previous game and would be aiming to produce another comprehensive performance against an in-form LSG.

Here are details like Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction for the LSG vs RCB match.

Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai. Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: KL Rahul (captain), Dinesh Karthi (wk, vice-captain), Anuj Rawat, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep. Team 2: Quinton de Kock (captain/wk), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Suyash Prabhudesai, Josh Hazlewood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj. Team 3: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Krunal Pandya, Akash Deep. Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been doing well in all the departments in the ongoing tournament. LSG, however, look like a much balanced bowling side than RCB. Hence, the Super Giants might come out victorious over Royal Challengers in this game.