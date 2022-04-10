IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update: KL Rahul wins toss, invites Sanju Samson to bat first

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson to bat first as the surface and the dew factor at Wankhede favours the chasing side. Both the teams have made a few changes to their playing eleven.

After winning the toss, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "We're gonna look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn't have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later. Every game starts fresh and I've not had a great game here. It always balances out. Just want to come out and do the job for the team.

"We're chasing, so we'll know what to do and I can pace my innings accordingly. We have a great team and that makes the team of a captain easy. When you have experienced players and about 9/10 of the players in the first XI are international players, it makes the captain's role easier. I'm enjoying the captaincy. Two changes - (Evin) Lewis and (Andrew) Tye miss out, (Marcus) Stoinis and (Dushmantha) Chameera come in," added Rahul.

Rajasthan Royals captain said, "We did the same thing last time (batting first), so just need to put runs on the board and defend it later. Nothing can be done about the toss, our team is well-balanced to deal with that factor. We have two changes - Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal."

Pitch Report:

While giving the pitch report, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden said, "This wicket is a lot drier than the ones used here earlier in the tournament, it might spin a bit. It's a batting paradise and it's going to be a lot of hard work for the bowlers."

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Before the start of this game, the Super Giants are placed fourth in the points table with three wins in four games. While the Royals are sitting a rung below them at fifth in the team standings and have secured two wins in three games they've played.

The Super Giants are coming on the back of three successive wins but the Royals lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore after winning the first two games.