IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022: Gill, Rashid help GT beat LSG by 62 runs

With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and once again proved it is a team to beat in IPL 2022.

Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan returned with impressive figures of 4/24 while debutant R Sai Kishore also picked up a couple of wickets to guide their team to a famous win. It was Rashid's best performance in the IPL.

For LSG, Deepak Hooda was the highest scorer with 27 as no other batter rose to the occasion. No LSG batter applied himself in the tricky run chase and kept losing wickets in clusters. Quinton de Kock was the second-highest run-getter for LSG with 11 while the rest of the batters failed to even reach the double-figure mark. They would hope for a better show in the next game.

Earlier in the day, opening batter Shubman Gill hit a fine unbeaten half-century but Lucknow produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Gujarat Titans to a modest 144 for 4.

Gill remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours but lacked support from the other end. He was left stranded as GT's next highest scorer was David Miller (26).

Avesh Khan (2/26) picked up two wickets for LSG, while Mohsin Khan (1/18) and Jason Holder (1/44) scalped one apiece. GT's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired big time as they lost Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (10) cheaply with the scoreboard reading just 24 inside five overs.

With wickets tumbling from the other end, Gill went about his business cautiously and in the company of skipper Hardik Pandya shared 27 runs for the third wicket before the latter departed, edging one to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps to give Avesh his second wicket of the day.

Once Hardik departed, Gill took the onus on himself and upped the ante, first chopping Avesh to the square boundary and then reverse-swept Krunal Pandya to the third-man fence in the next over. But thereafter, both Gill and Miller failed to open their arms as Mohsin and Krunal bowled tight line and length to stem the run flow.

Miller finally broke the shackles in the third delivery of the 16th over with a huge six off Jason Holder over extra cover, in what was the first maximum of the innings. Miller, however, perished in the final ball of the over, caught by Ayush Badoni as he slashed one straight to deep third man.

Gill, on the other hand, went about his innings in a smooth fashion and brought up his fifty in 42 balls with a single off Dushmantha Chameera. Once he reached his fifty, Gill opened up and struck Chameera for back-to-back boundaries to pick up 14 runs from the 17th over.

Rahul Tewatia (22 not out off 16 balls) used the long handle to good effect in the final over, smashing Holder for three boundaries to take the score close to the 150-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)