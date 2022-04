IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The defending champions CSK are 9th with just 2 points from 6 matches and 5-time champions MI are 10th with zero points and their net run rate is quite abysmal.

The MI need to win the remaining games with such high margins to take care of the sagging NRR and they would like to make a beginning here. But CSK too will ready for an old foe.

So, here is MyKhel’s Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the MI vs CSK match. Dip in.

1 Squads Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar (injured), Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. 2 Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Chris Jordan / Adam Milne / Dwayne Pretorius, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Mukesh Choudhary. Mumbai Indians: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 3 Dewald Brevis, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Fabien Allen, 8 Jaydev Unadkat, 9 M Ashwin, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Picks Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Tilak Varma 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Dwayne Bravo 9 Jasprit Bumrah 10 Maheesh Theekshana 11 Mukesh Choudhary. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dwayne Bravo. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. 4 Match Prediction This is a match between team No 9 (CSK) and team No 10 (MI) and their season so far has been gone north. MI have not won even once in 6 matches while the Chennai outfit has managed 1 win in 6 matches. They looked equally troubled. Even though the MI hold upper hand in the historic match-up against CSK, we will place the Chennai Super Kings as our pick for the winners in this MI vs CSK match.