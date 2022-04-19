IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja eye big records

MI under Rohit Sharma are 10th on the table with zero points from 6 games while the CSK under Ravindra Jadeja are 9th with 2 points from 6 matches.

A win is mandatory for both the teams and even while a win will not make great deal of change in their current fortunes in the league, it will give them some level of confidence to perform better in the coming matches.

The CSK are coming off a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last match while the MI were outfoxed by the Lucknow Super Giants.

But there are players from Chennai and Mumbai who will be eager to land some personal milestones. What are they? Check out the approaching milestones from the MI vs CSK match.

1. MI vs CSK head to head Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played 32 times against each other. MI hold a clear edge with 19 wickets against CSK’s 13. CSK highest total: 218 CSK lowest total: 79 MI highest total: 219 MI lowest total: 136 2. CSK IPL record Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR Lowest Total: 79 vs MI Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127 Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33 Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2 Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187 Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422 Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 124 Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16 Highest partnership: 181 by Shane Watson / Faf du Plessis. 3. MI IPL record Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441 runs Highest Individual Score: 114 Sanath Jayasuriya Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 32 Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each. Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 214 Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 395 Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170 Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma 4. Upcoming milestones in MI vs CSK match 1 Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan is 7 boundaries short of completing 150 boundaries in the IPL. 2 Chennai Robin Uthappa now has 4919 run and needs 81 more runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. He can be the 6th batter to do so after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. 3 If Ravindra Jadeja scores 4 more runs he can over Shaun Marsh’s tally of 2477 runs as the CSK skipper now has 2474 runs in the IPL. 4 CSK batsman Moeen Ali needs 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL. 5 CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has 132 wickets and needs 3 more to overcome MI’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has 134 wickets.