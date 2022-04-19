IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja eye big records

1. MI vs CSK head to head
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played 32 times against each other. MI hold a clear edge with 19 wickets against CSK’s 13.
CSK highest total: 218
CSK lowest total: 79
MI highest total: 219
MI lowest total: 136
2. CSK IPL record
Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR
Lowest Total: 79 vs MI
Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs
Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127
Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33
Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2
Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187
Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422
Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 124
Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16
Highest partnership: 181 by Shane Watson / Faf du Plessis.
3. MI IPL record
Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH
Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH
Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441 runs
Highest Individual Score: 114 Sanath Jayasuriya
Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 32
Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each.
Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 214
Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 395
Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170
Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph
Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma
4. Upcoming milestones in MI vs CSK match
1 Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan is 7 boundaries short of completing 150 boundaries in the IPL.
2 Chennai Robin Uthappa now has 4919 run and needs 81 more runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. He can be the 6th batter to do so after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.
3 If Ravindra Jadeja scores 4 more runs he can over Shaun Marsh’s tally of 2477 runs as the CSK skipper now has 2474 runs in the IPL.
4 CSK batsman Moeen Ali needs 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL.
5 CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has 132 wickets and needs 3 more to overcome MI’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has 134 wickets.