Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja eye big records

By
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats Preview
IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats Preview

Mumbai, April 19: Old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will come against each other for another match on Thursday (April 21) in an IPL 2022 match and this time they are struggling to make an impact in the league.

MI under Rohit Sharma are 10th on the table with zero points from 6 games while the CSK under Ravindra Jadeja are 9th with 2 points from 6 matches.

A win is mandatory for both the teams and even while a win will not make great deal of change in their current fortunes in the league, it will give them some level of confidence to perform better in the coming matches.

The CSK are coming off a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last match while the MI were outfoxed by the Lucknow Super Giants.

But there are players from Chennai and Mumbai who will be eager to land some personal milestones. What are they? Check out the approaching milestones from the MI vs CSK match.

1. MI vs CSK head to head

1. MI vs CSK head to head

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played 32 times against each other. MI hold a clear edge with 19 wickets against CSK’s 13.

CSK highest total: 218

CSK lowest total: 79

MI highest total: 219

MI lowest total: 136

2. CSK IPL record

2. CSK IPL record

Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR

Lowest Total: 79 vs MI

Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs

Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127

Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33

Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2

Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187

Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 124

Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16

Highest partnership: 181 by Shane Watson / Faf du Plessis.

3. MI IPL record

3. MI IPL record

Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH

Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441 runs

Highest Individual Score: 114 Sanath Jayasuriya

Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 32

Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each.

Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 214

Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 395

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170

Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph

Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma

4. Upcoming milestones in MI vs CSK match

4. Upcoming milestones in MI vs CSK match

1 Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan is 7 boundaries short of completing 150 boundaries in the IPL.

2 Chennai Robin Uthappa now has 4919 run and needs 81 more runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. He can be the 6th batter to do so after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.

3 If Ravindra Jadeja scores 4 more runs he can over Shaun Marsh’s tally of 2477 runs as the CSK skipper now has 2474 runs in the IPL.

4 CSK batsman Moeen Ali needs 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL.

5 CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has 132 wickets and needs 3 more to overcome MI’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has 134 wickets.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 31 April 19 2022, 07:30 PM
Lucknow
Bangalore
Predict Now
Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 17:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 19, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments