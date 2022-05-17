IPL 2022: MI vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Rohit elects to field first

Toss Update: MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited SRH captain Kane Williamson to bat first.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed why he opted to chase and the changes made in the playing eleven.

"We're going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, and Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," Rohit said at the toss.

SRH captain Williamson also said he has made a couple of tactical changes to the playing eleven and said, "We were going to have a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good. Two changes: Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma."

Playing XIs:

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Pitch Report: "This wicket, as always, looks like a very, very good wicket. There isn't a lot of grass, and whatever little there is, is dry. There are some cracks in it, and it is very dry. The spinners should come into play and pace off the ball should be the way to go in the middle overs. The wickets at this stage of the IPL are starting to look torn. 170-180 should be around par. Get runs first up, because it gets difficult through the evening with litte dew," reckons former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden.