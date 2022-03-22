IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians create bio-bubble -- know all about 13000 Sq ft 'MI Arena'

The facility, exclusively for the team, will encourage team bonding, allow the players to relax and have a balanced life.

Mumbai Indians have set benchmarks when it comes to taking care of the “One Family”.

The 13,000 square metre “MI Arena”, will form a part of the secure bio bubble of MI, and has been customized to allow both team and individual areas.

It houses a futsal ground, box cricket, pickle ball court, foot volleyball, MI Battleground, golf driving range, mini Golf, a kids zone and MI Café.

In addition, the team hotel hosts a team room that includes a state of the art gym, lounge room with massage chairs, gaming consoles, arcade games, indoor basketball shooter, a section for music band, table tennis, pool table, kids play area, café, and a fan wall.

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “MI Arena” has been created to allow the team to connect and get to know each other better through the season, but also un-wind and relax. The past 2 years has thrown up so many unique challenges but we are “One Family” and it is MI’s priority and responsibility to keep everyone safe and happy.”

Led by Rohit Sharma, and supported by some of the most promising and inspiring talent – Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishaan Kishan, the team is scheduled to play 14 matches over the course of the league stage with the first game on March 27.

The IPL 2022 matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune under strict bio-bubble atmosphere in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Indians are the five-time champions in the IPL, the most successful team in the league under Rohit Sharma. Their last title in the IPL came in 2020 edition.