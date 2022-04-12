IPL 2022: 'Never write off CSK, we've got our work cut out,' cautions coach Stephen Fleming

CSK had the worst of starts in their history of the tournament and Fleming accepted the fact that it is high time his team gets some points on the board to get their campaign going.

Speaking ahead of CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the legendary New Zealand cricketer said on Star Sports, "Very significant (game against RCB), we need improvement in all areas. We are needing some evidence really that we are on the right track. Games so far, we've had some moments but they just haven't been complete. We need to put some things together and get some points on the board."

"You don't like to get too desperate or say that the anxiety is up but we are very realistic about our situation and need a win today or within the next couple to stay in the hunt," he added further.

When asked if his term 'under-powered' for the team in the ongoing season, Fleming claimed it's a fact and the term isn't derogatory to anyone as they are missing two of their pacer Deepak Chahar - who is out most likely out of the entire tournament - and Adam Milne - who is also not completely fit.

"It's a fact (on using the term under-powered), that's not derogatory to anyone who we've got. We are missing Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne who have a little bit more pace and a little bit more experience. But it's opportunities, we are trying to find combinations to get wickets and create some pressure in conditions that's seaming around and bouncing."

CSK's spinners haven't been amongst the wickets so far in the tournament and it has been a concern for the side. Coach Fleming expects the pitches to favour his spinners as the tournament progresses. The coach also cautioned that it's still too early to write off the four-time champions.

"It's no secret that we like spin, it's no secret that we've got two spinning batting all-rounders and a couple of other spinners waiting in the wings. We are hoping it dries out a little bit, but we've got to be a bit more complete than that. Never write off CSK, we've got our work cut out, but we like the challenge."