IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Agarwal, Dhawan, Jadeja, Uthappa eye big records

1 PBKS vs CSK Head to Head
The Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have played 26 times in the IPL, and the CSK won 15 matches while the PBKS emerged winner on 11 occasions. However, the PBKS won the last encounter against the CSK, by a handsome margin of 54 runs on April 11 during the IPL 2022.
CSK highest total: 240
CSK lowest total: 120
PBKS highest total: 231
PBKS lowest total: 92
2 CSK IPL record
Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR
Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI
Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs
Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127
Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33
Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2
Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187
Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422
Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136
Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16
Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson
3 PBKS IPL record
Highest Total: 232/2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS
Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs
Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul: 132
Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23
Most 100s: Hashim Amla, KL Rahul: 2
Most 6s: KL Rahul: 110
Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266
Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84
Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14
Highest Partnership: 206: Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh
4 PBKS vs CSK Approaching Records
1 PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal is 11 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in the IPL
2 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan is just 2 runs short of completing 6000 runs in the IPL. Dhawan will be second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.
3 CSK opener Robin Uthappa needs 51 runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. He will be the 6th batsman to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and David Warner.
4 CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 53 runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL.
5 CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja needs just 1 run to overtake Shaun Marsh in the run-maker’s list. Currently, both Marsh and Jadeja are tied on 2477 runs. If Jadeja scores 9 more runs then he can surpass Steve Smith who has 2485 runs.
6 PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow needs 4 sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.