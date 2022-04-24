IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Agarwal, Dhawan, Jadeja, Uthappa eye big records

PBKS under Mayank Agarwal are 8th in the table with 6 points while the CSK are 9th on the list with 4 points and a win absolutely mandatory for both the teams to remain in the mix for the race to playoffs.

It will be possible if the players from both the sides fire from all cylinders and they also have the incentive of achieve some satisfying personal milestones.

Here is then a look at the approaching milestones from the PBKS vs CSK match.

1 PBKS vs CSK Head to Head The Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have played 26 times in the IPL, and the CSK won 15 matches while the PBKS emerged winner on 11 occasions. However, the PBKS won the last encounter against the CSK, by a handsome margin of 54 runs on April 11 during the IPL 2022. CSK highest total: 240 CSK lowest total: 120 PBKS highest total: 231 PBKS lowest total: 92 2 CSK IPL record Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127 Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33 Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2 Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187 Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422 Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136 Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16 Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson 3 PBKS IPL record Highest Total: 232/2 vs RCB Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul: 132 Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23 Most 100s: Hashim Amla, KL Rahul: 2 Most 6s: KL Rahul: 110 Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266 Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84 Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14 Highest Partnership: 206: Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh 4 PBKS vs CSK Approaching Records 1 PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal is 11 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in the IPL 2 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan is just 2 runs short of completing 6000 runs in the IPL. Dhawan will be second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. 3 CSK opener Robin Uthappa needs 51 runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL. He will be the 6th batsman to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and David Warner. 4 CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 53 runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL. 5 CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja needs just 1 run to overtake Shaun Marsh in the run-maker’s list. Currently, both Marsh and Jadeja are tied on 2477 runs. If Jadeja scores 9 more runs then he can surpass Steve Smith who has 2485 runs. 6 PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow needs 4 sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.