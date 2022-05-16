IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Stats And Record Preview: Dhawan, Warner, Shaw, Rabada eye big records

Both the teams are in a similar situation, having logged 12 points from 12 matches. A win is mandatory for both to get to 14 and remain relevant in the race to the playoffs.

A defeat can severely dent their chances to enter the playoffs as such a result can affect their net run rate too, and the NRR calculations are almost certain to be invoked by this weekend.

While the PBKS outfit does not have any injury concern, the DC side will keenly watch the progress of Prithvi Shaw, who had missed a couple of matches because of high fever and hospitalisation.

However, Shaw has now been discharged from the hospital and the DC will be eager to see him in the park. Shaw, though, has not been consistent in IPL 2022, his ability to make quick runs during the Power Play and beyond that makes him an important component in this DC team.

With Punjab having the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh, the DC side will be eager to pair David Warner again with Shaw seize the early advantage while setting or chasing a target.

The team goals are certainly most important but to achieve that the players need to fire in unison.

Here is a smattering of personal milestones the players are looking to achieve in the PBKS vs DC match.

1. PBKS vs DC Head to Head

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings share a close rivalry in the 29 matches they have played so far in the IPL. The DC have won 15 matches against PBKS’ 14 wins. However, in the last match in which they met each other, the DC won the match by 9 wickets in IPL 2022 on April 20.

PBKS highest total: 202

PBKS lowest tota: 104

DC highest total: 231

DC lowest total: 67

2 PBKS vs DC Approaching milestones

1 PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal needs 6 more fours to reach 150 fours for the Punjab Kings.

2 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan needs 4 more fours to reach 700 fours mark in the IPL. Dhawan will be the first batter to achieve that feat.

3 DC pacer Anrich Nortje needs 2 more wickets to overtake Chris Morris as the 5th highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals. Nortje has 40 wickets 28 matches and Morris had taken 41 wickets.

4 DC opener Prithvi Shaw requires 10 fours to reach 200 fours in the IPL.

5 DC’s David Warner needs to play 1 more match to overtake Manish Pandey and join Dwayne Bravo as the 16th player in the list of players who played the most IPL matches. Warner and Pandey are tied now at 160 matches. Bravo has played 161 matches.

6 PBKS bowler Kagiso Rabada needs 3 more wickets to reach 100 wickets mark in the IPL.

7 DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed needs 2 more wickets to reach 50 wickets mark in the IPL.

8 DC pacer Mustafizur Rahman is 4 wickets away from reaching 50 wickets mark in the IPL.