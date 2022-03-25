IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Team News, Match Prediction

1 Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

2 Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 David Willey, 11 Karn Sharma.

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 7 Odean Smith, 8 Rishi Dhawan, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11. Nathan Ellis.

3. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain/Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.

4 Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore: After 9 long seasons, the RCB will have a new captain, the more sober Faf du Plessis at helm instead of the intense Virat Kohli. But other than that, they will have to grapple with the absence of Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood. Maxwell is away for his marriage while Hazlewood is in Pakistan with the Test side and will miss three matches at least, so is pacer Jason Behrendorff.

But thankfully, they have some good replacements in players like Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen etc. A lot of focus will be on Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and the efforts of first-time RCBian Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab Kings: The Kings will miss the presence of Jonny Bairstow, who is in the West Indies with England Test side and Kagiso Rabada will the first match against RCB at least as he has just finished his ODI engagement for South Africa against Bangladesh.

In the absence of Rabada their bowling look quite pale and they would hope that back-up players like Nathan Ellis and the retained Arshdeep Singh will deliver the goods against a strong RCB batting unit. There will also be a lot of focus on the explosive Shahrukh Khan who was bought back in the auction for a whopping Rs 9 crore. He has been having a wonderful season at the domestic cricket in all formats.

5 Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore could be the favourite to go over the line as they have a more experienced and balanced side at this moment.