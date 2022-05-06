IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler eye big milestones

1. PBKS, RR record at Wankhede Stadium
The Punjab Kings have played 2 matches at the Wankhede and they have won 1 match and lost the other.
Rajasthan Royals have played 4 matches at the Wankhede and the RR have won 2 matches lost 2 matches.
2 PBKS vs RR head to head record
The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 23 times in the IPL. The RR hold a slender edge with 13 wins against PBKS’ 10 wins.
RR highest total: 223
RR lowest total: 124
PBKS highest total: 226
PBKS lowest total: 112
3 RR IPL records
Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020
Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009
Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.
Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler
Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19
Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.
Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 113.
Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302
Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65
Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.
Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson
4 PBKS IPL record
Highest Total: 232/2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS
Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs
Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul: 132
Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23
Most 100s: Hashim Amla, KL Rahul: 2
Most 6s: KL Rahul: 110
Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266
Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84
Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14
Highest Partnership: 206: Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh
5 PBKS vs RR Approaching milestones
1 RR captain Sanju Samson 119 runs away from completing 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He will be the second player after Ajinkya Rahane (3098) to achieve that feat.
2 RR opener Jos Buttler needs 6 more fours to complete 200 fours for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
3 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan is 8 fours away from completing 700 fours in the IPL.
4 PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal needs 9 more 6s to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.
5 PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is 7 wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in the IPL.