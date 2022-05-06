Cricket
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler eye big milestones

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Stats Preview
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Stats Preview

Mumbai, May 6: Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday (May 7) and the teams will be eager for a win to escape from the mid-table tangle.

PBKS have 10 points from 10 matches but are placed 7th and they need a win to get a move on in the table and be a part of the playoffs race.

On the other hand, the RR are still top 4 with 12 points but a few teams are closing in and they can lose that position of privilege if further slips up happen to them.

After doing all the early running the Rajasthan outfit led by Sanju Samson would not want that and they would like to further cement their position in the top four with a win and 14 points.

So, here are some general stats, head to head to record and some milestones the players are eyeing to achieve from the PBKS vs RR match.

1. PBKS, RR record at Wankhede Stadium

The Punjab Kings have played 2 matches at the Wankhede and they have won 1 match and lost the other.

Rajasthan Royals have played 4 matches at the Wankhede and the RR have won 2 matches lost 2 matches.

2 PBKS vs RR head to head record

The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 23 times in the IPL. The RR hold a slender edge with 13 wins against PBKS’ 10 wins.

RR highest total: 223

RR lowest total: 124

PBKS highest total: 226

PBKS lowest total: 112

3 RR IPL records

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 113.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

4 PBKS IPL record

Highest Total: 232/2 vs RCB

Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS

Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs

Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul: 132

Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23

Most 100s: Hashim Amla, KL Rahul: 2

Most 6s: KL Rahul: 110

Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266

Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84

Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14

Highest Partnership: 206: Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh

5 PBKS vs RR Approaching milestones

1 RR captain Sanju Samson 119 runs away from completing 3000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He will be the second player after Ajinkya Rahane (3098) to achieve that feat.

2 RR opener Jos Buttler needs 6 more fours to complete 200 fours for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

3 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan is 8 fours away from completing 700 fours in the IPL.

4 PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal needs 9 more 6s to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.

5 PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is 7 wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in the IPL.

