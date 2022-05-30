IPL 2022 Player of the Tournament: Jos Buttler adjudged Most Valuable Player of the Season in IPL 15

The Hardik Pandya-led side continued its dominance over Sanju Samson's Royals by winning all three of its games in the tournament. Chasing a modest 131 in front of 1.05 lakh spectators at the world's biggest cricket stadium, which is also their home ground, Gujarat Titans made quick work of the below-par total and reached home in 18.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

RR opener Jos Buttler - who finished this season as the highest run-scorer - had a bittersweet journey as his team failed to cross the finish line when it mattered the most and their dream to win a second trophy in their second IPL appearance after 2008 was shattered as the home side proved too good for them in the grand finale.

While the result in the final may not have been in his team's favour but Buttler certainly was at the cynosure of all eyes due to this stellar show with the bat. The explosive batter from England bossed the tournament and finished not just as the leading run-scorer but also the most impactful player of the season and was thereby awarded the player of the tournament. The player of the tournament is called the Most Valuable Player of the season in the IPL.

Buttler was bestowed with the award as he finished the season with 863 runs in 17 games and finished as the second-highest run-getter in a single edition of the tournament after Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016). The right-handed dasher slammed record-equalling four centuries in the season and also smashed five half-centuries. He was also the one who smashed most sixes (45) and fours (83) in the season.

Buttler bagged the IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Most Sixes and Fours Awards for the season as well and received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each for the three awards. He was also awarded a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for finishing as the MVP of the tournament.

Between 2008 and 2012 the IPL used to give away the award as Man of the Series but in 2013 the award was renamed as the most valuable player of the season. Between 2008 and 2012, five players won the Man of the Series award and Mumbai Indians' Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian on the list during the first five editions.

Most Valuable Player of the Season (year-wise):

2022 - Jos Buttler (RR) - 863 runs, 4x100s, 5x50s, 45x6s, 83x4s

2021 - Harshal Patel (RCB) - 32 Wickets

2020 - Jofra Archer (RR) - 20 Wickets

2019 - Andre Russell (KKR) - 510 Runs & 11 Wickets

2018 - Sunil Narine (KKR) - 357 Runs & 17 Wickets

2017 - Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant now defunct) - 316 Runs & 12 Wickets

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973 Runs

2015 - Andre Russell (KKR) - 326 Runs & 14 Wickets

2014 - Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) - 552 Runs

2013 - Shane Watson (RR) - 543 Runs & 13 Wickets

2012 - Sunil Narine (KKR) - 24 Wickets

2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608 Runs & 8 Wickets

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 618 Runs

2009 - Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers now defunct) - 495 Runs

2008 - Shane Watson (RR) - 472 Runs & 17 Wickets