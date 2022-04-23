Cricket
IPL 2022 Playoffs and Final at Kolkata, Ahmedabad to have full capacity crowd in stadiums

IPL 2022 has happy news for fans
Mumbai, April 23: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (April 23) confirmed that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board held this day.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.

The BCCI also confirmed the dates and venues for the five-match T20 series against South Africa with June 9, 12, 14, 17 and 19 being the dates.

The venues are Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 21:48 [IST]
