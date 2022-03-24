IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Strength:

The first thing to look at would be their top three. Punjab boast of a strong opening pair, with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow likely to open for the side. Thereon, with skipper Mayank Agarwal coming in at no. 3, the team's top order is one to be wary of.

Dhawan and Bairstow have both proved their mettle in the IPL, though for different sides. While Dhawan had formed a deadly opening pair with Prithvi Shaw at Delhi Capitals, Bairstow and David Warner had been Sunrisers Hyderabad's lethal opening combination. If the Dhawan, Bairstow opening combination click from the onset, Punjab will have one of the most daunting opening pairs of the league this season. The top three of the Punjab Kings will be one of their biggest strengths this season.

Moreover, though former skipper KL Rahul has left the side, Agarwal has been at par with Rahul, and it will be interesting to see him come out of the shadows and lead the side.

Furthermore, the side broke the bank for Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, apart from Indian talent Shahrukh Khan. Add to it Punjab retained Arshdeep Singh, who has been crucial with the ball both at the top and towards the death overs and he is becoming a reliable player for PBKS.

With the all rounder Livingstone in the fray and a bunch of young talents, the Kings have a strong batting unit. The addition of Rabada and Rahul Chahar promises to add depth to the squad.

Weakness:

While the batting unit is a solid one, do Punjab still have a reliable finisher. That is one department the side has to watch out for, as that has been their bane over the years. The Kings have lost multiple matches from a winning position and given games away. If they can overcome that, it will help the side make a strong case for the playoffs.

Another department of the concern for Punjab will be their bowling. Though they retained Arshdeep and added Rabada and Chahar, do they still have enough options. If Chahar isn't able to deliver, it'll be a weak link in the Punjab line-up. Death bowling has been an area of concern for the side, and in all likelyhood that will trouble Punjab this season too.

Moreover, a new captain in the fray - will it work in their favour or against the side? Agarwal is inexperienced as a skipper - but a fresh face and mindset at the helm may be just what the doctor ordered.

Prediction:

Well on paper Punjab has assembled a strong squad. The key for the side will be to balance and more importantly identify the player who will take the side over the line in crunch situations.

Still eyeing their maiden IPL title, the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have a probable chance of making it to the playoffs, but whether they have the mettle to lift their first trophy is something we will have to wait and watch as the 15th season unfolds.

Punjab Kings Squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Best Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa