IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Dhoni, Kohli, Karthik approach big milestones

1. RCB stats in IPL
Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors
Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6469 runs
Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175
Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6
Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239
Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139
Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5
Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers
2. CSK Stats in IPL
Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR
Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI
Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs
Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127
Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33
Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2
Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187
Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422
Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136
Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16
Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson
3 RCB, CSK IPL 2022 record at Pune
The Chennai Super Kings have played two matches at this venue. While they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs, the CSK lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore too have played 2 matches at this venue. While they defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, the RCB went down to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs.
RCB vs CSK Approaching milestones
1 MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, is 10 fours short of reaching 350 fours in the IPL.
2 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli is 31 runs away from completing 6500 runs in the IPL.
3 CSK batter Robin Uthappa is 50 runs away from reaching 5000 runs in the IPL.
4 CSK batter Ambati Rayudu needs 4 fours to reach 350 fours mark in the IPL.
5 CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali needs 4 sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.
6 RCB captain Faf du Plessis needs 8 more fours to reach to 300 fours mark in the IPL.
7 RCB batter Dinesh Karthik needs just two more fours to reach 400 fours in the IPL.