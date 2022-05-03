IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Dhoni, Kohli, Karthik approach big milestones

And the CSK under MS Dhoni will need a win to maintain their slender playoff chances. In the head to head record, the CSK have an overwhelming advantage.

In the 29 matches that the two teams played against each other, the CSK emerged winner in 19 matches against RCB’s 9 wins. One match was ended up in no result.

Even the the previous match they played in the IPL 2022, the CSK had emerged winner after posting a massive 200+ total, incidentally it was also the Chennai outfit’s first win in the IPL 2022 after a few consecutive defeats in the tournament.

So, here we are looking at some crumbs of stats ahead of the RCB vs CSK match including a few approaching milestones.

1. RCB stats in IPL Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6469 runs Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175 Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42 Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6 Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239 Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546 Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139 Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5 Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers 2. CSK Stats in IPL Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127 Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33 Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2 Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 187 Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422 Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136 Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16 Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson 3 RCB, CSK IPL 2022 record at Pune The Chennai Super Kings have played two matches at this venue. While they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs, the CSK lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore too have played 2 matches at this venue. While they defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, the RCB went down to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs. RCB vs CSK Approaching milestones 1 MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, is 10 fours short of reaching 350 fours in the IPL. 2 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli is 31 runs away from completing 6500 runs in the IPL. 3 CSK batter Robin Uthappa is 50 runs away from reaching 5000 runs in the IPL. 4 CSK batter Ambati Rayudu needs 4 fours to reach 350 fours mark in the IPL. 5 CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali needs 4 sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL. 6 RCB captain Faf du Plessis needs 8 more fours to reach to 300 fours mark in the IPL. 7 RCB batter Dinesh Karthik needs just two more fours to reach 400 fours in the IPL.