IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

With a new captain at the helm, Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Faf du Plessis-led RCB. After electing to bowl, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab were hammered all round the park as the Challengers set a mammoth target of 205/2.

1

53612

Taking over the reigns from Virat Kohli, du Plessis played a stellar 88 off 57 to guide RCB to a strong total. Du Plessis along with former skipper Kohli (41 not out off 29) stitched together a second-wicket partnership of 118 off 61. After the duo put RCB on the driver's seat, wicketkeepter-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a sizzling unbeaten cameo of 32 off 14 to guide Challengers past the 200-mark.

But in the end it was not enough, as a collective batting effort from Punjab saw Agarwal's side chase down the total with an over to spare. Shikhar Dhawan and Agarwal stitched together an opening stand of 71 off 43 to get the chase off to a strong start. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43 off 22) added crucial runs in the middle, before a sizzling camoe by Odean Smith (25n.o off 8) and Shahrukh Khan (24n.o off 20) saw Punjab effortlessly chase down the target to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Mayank Agarwal (Winning captain): Yeah definitely! Two very important points for us. Good wicket - very good wicket. Chasing 200 isn't easy but we batted really well. It became a lot easier to bat in the second innings as there was dew. We held our nerves and took the right chances. Glad it came off. Very honestly I thought we gave them 15-20 more. The way Faf and Virat batted, I thought they took the game away. For us to come out and chase that gives our batting a lot of confidence. It's a lot to do with the depth and also we trust our skills. We've made it clear in the dressing room that whoever is out there is capable. If it doesn't come off it doesn't come off.

Faf du Plessis (Losing captain): The batting was really good, the catches towards the end cost us. We dropped Odean Smith on 10 and he's a really powerful hitter. You have to make sure you take the chances. Catches win matches. Dew out there so tough for the bowlers. Punjab had a really good powerplay. We did a lot of good things throughout the middle. I know what Odean can do to you so you need to hold your chances. (On his batting) I'm tired - that first innings running! It was quite tough in the beginning. The ball was swinging.

Odean Smith (Player of the Match): We were focussing on having a good start. It was all about belief that if we start well we had the power down the order. My batting I think was good. Very good wicket. Bowling I have a few stuff to work on. My execution wasn't on point and that's why it went haywire. (PBKS haven't won a title yet) It's all about belief at the staart of the competition. We watched a motivational movie - 14 peaks. This was the first peak, 13 more to go!

Bhanuka Rajpaksa (PBKS): What we thought was that we'd have a free hand. (Plans for Hasaranga) It's about knowing him and playing with him for a long time now. He's my teammate and I knew how to handle hi. Shikhar asked me to be aggressive. It's about knowing Wanindu, known him for four-five years, so brought that knowledge. Almost every game is like a batter's game. (Win) Such a big confidence booster. We had a theory. We watched a movie called 14 peaks to get motivated. We leaked 130 runs in the last eight-nine overs. As a bowling unit our bowlers will come with a better plan next time.

RCB vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Dinesh Karthik (RCB) 32 runs off 14 balls with a strike rate of 228.57

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 off 57 - 121 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - seven sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 30 off 21 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) - 43 off 22

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Odean Smith (PBKS) for clocking a delivery of 148.8km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - five fours

Player of the match: Odean Smith (PBKS)