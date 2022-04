IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Meanwhile, the SRH led by Kane Williamson have stitched together a run of 4 wins on the trot for 8 points and are looking to break into top 4.

When such teams who are in form face each other, we can expect some fireworks and this match too should not be an exception as both the sides are filled with explosive performers.

So, here we are looking at Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and we also have a quick match prediction segment below ahead of the RCB vs SRH match.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (captain), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10, Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (Captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10, T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik. 3. Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abhishek Varma 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 J Suchith, 11 Umran Malik. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Kane Williamson, 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Marco Jansen, 11. T Natarajan. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4. Match prediction Both the teams have stitched tougher a good winning run in the IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 4 matches in a row while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 4 matches out of their last 5. So, on the paper they are an equal force but the RCB have a better balanced team and more experienced players in their ranks. So, our pick is Royal Challengers Bangalore for the winner in the RCB vs SRH match.