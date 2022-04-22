Cricket
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Stats And Record Preview: Karthik, Faf, Pooran, Harshal eye big records

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Stats Preview
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Stats Preview

Mumbai, April 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday (April 23, 7.30 PM IST), and both the teams will be eager for further move up in the points table.

If RCB under Faf du Plesiss win then they reach 12 points and that much closer to a play-off berth and a victory for SRH under Kane Williamson will fire them into among top 4 and they can eye a playoff place from there.

But the team goals apart, the players from both RCB and SRH will eye a host of records in this match that can be hugely satisfying for them.

So, here are some stats like RCB vs SRH head to head, their respective records in the IPL and approaching milestones in the match between Bangalore and Hyderabad.

1. RCB vs SRH head to head

1. RCB vs SRH head to head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Bangalore have played 20 times in the IPL. The SRH have won 11 times and the RCB emerged winner in 8 matches whereas 2 matches ended in no result.

RCB highest total: 227

RCB lowest total: 113

SRH highest total: 231

SRH lowest total: 135

2. RCB IPL stats

2. RCB IPL stats

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6402 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

3 SRH IPL stats

3 SRH IPL stats

Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB

Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI

Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs

Highest individual score: David Warner: 126

Most 50s: David Warner: 40

Most 100s: David Warner: 2

Most 6s: David Warner: 143

Most 4s: David Warner: 379

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 126

Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19

Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.

4 RCB vs SRH Approaching milestones

4 RCB vs SRH Approaching milestones

1. RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs just 3 more fours to complete 400 runs in the IPL

2 SRH leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal requires 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL

3 RCB bowler Harshal Patel needs 1 more wicket to join the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ashish Nehra on 87 wickets in the IPL.

4 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs just 1 six to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

5 SRH wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran needs 7 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

6 RCB captain Faf du Plesiss is 12 fours away from completing 300 fours in the IPL

7 RCB bowler Mohammad Siraj needs 2 more wickets overcome legendary Shane Warne’s tally of 57 wickets. The pacer now has 56 wickets from 57 matches.

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:44 [IST]
