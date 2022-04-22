IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Stats And Record Preview: Karthik, Faf, Pooran, Harshal eye big records

1. RCB vs SRH head to head
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Bangalore have played 20 times in the IPL. The SRH have won 11 times and the RCB emerged winner in 8 matches whereas 2 matches ended in no result.
RCB highest total: 227
RCB lowest total: 113
SRH highest total: 231
SRH lowest total: 135
2. RCB IPL stats
Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors
Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6402 runs
Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175
Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6
Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239
Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139
Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5
Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers
3 SRH IPL stats
Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI
Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs
Highest individual score: David Warner: 126
Most 50s: David Warner: 40
Most 100s: David Warner: 2
Most 6s: David Warner: 143
Most 4s: David Warner: 379
Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 126
Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19
Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.
4 RCB vs SRH Approaching milestones
1. RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs just 3 more fours to complete 400 runs in the IPL
2 SRH leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal requires 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL
3 RCB bowler Harshal Patel needs 1 more wicket to join the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ashish Nehra on 87 wickets in the IPL.
4 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs just 1 six to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.
5 SRH wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran needs 7 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.
6 RCB captain Faf du Plesiss is 12 fours away from completing 300 fours in the IPL
7 RCB bowler Mohammad Siraj needs 2 more wickets overcome legendary Shane Warne’s tally of 57 wickets. The pacer now has 56 wickets from 57 matches.