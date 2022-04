IPL 2022: RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction

The Titans tasted first defeat of the IPL 2022 at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and they are stuck at 6 points. In theory, Royal Challengers Bangalore (6 points) can go ahead of them and Punjab Kings (4 points) can catch up with GT if those two teams won their next matches.

The GT under Hardik Pandya would like avoid that situation and a win over RR can give them that cushion back.

Similarly, RR are also have 6 points and will be wary of RCB taking the top spot with 8 points if they win or PBKS catching them with 6 points, depends on the result. So, the RR under Sanju Samson too will be eager for that two points comfort.

Here is then details such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of RR vs GT match.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan. 2. Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: 1 Matthew Wade / Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sai Sudarshan / Vijay Shankar, 4 Hardik Pandya (Captain), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Abhinav Manohar 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Darshan Nalkande, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Lockie Ferguson / Alzarri Joseph. Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag / Karun Nair, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Kuldeep Sen, 11 Prasidh Krishna. 3. Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Fantasy Tips 1: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Abhinav Manohar, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Mohammed Shami. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. Dream11 Fantasy Tips 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Kuldeep Sen. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. 4. Match prediction Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are equally matched teams on the paper. But the RR have a better and settled top-order and their bowlers too are more in touch in IPL 2022. So, our pick for the winner in the RR vs GT match is Rajasthan Royals.