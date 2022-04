IPL 2022: RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Lucknow team are now third on the table with 6 points and a win will take their tally to 8 points and KL Rahul’s side can then start thinking of reaching the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are coming off a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the RR under Sanju Samson would not like another slip-up. A defeat can shackle them at 4 points and among the teams in the bottom half.

It would become increasingly tough for them as the mathematical calculations like net run rate could possibly come into play at a later stage. So, the RR would be eager to bag two points from the RR vs LSG match, go up to 6, and have some sort of cushion in the race to the play-offs.

So, this match could offer us some thrillers. Have your own moments in this match through MyKhel Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and a match prediction from RR vs LSG match.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma. 2. Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi. 3. Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Fantasy Tips 1: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Quinton De Kock, 3. KL Rahul, 4. Sanju Samson, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6. Ayush Badoni, 7. Krunal Pandya, 8. Trent Boult. 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10., Avesh Khan, 11. Ravi Bishnoi. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. Dream11 Fantasy Tips 2: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Sanju Samson, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6. Ayush Badoni, 7. Jason Holder, 8. R Ashwin, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Andrew Tye, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain/Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul. 4. Match prediction They are pretty much evenly matched as teams. But Lucknow outfit has a better team balance and deeper batting line-up. So, the MyKhel pick for this match is Lucknow Super Giants.