IPL 2022: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have endured the worst of seasons so far as the five-time champions are winless in eight games. They will be looking to taste their first win of the season and what better way than defeating a side which looks set to make it to the playoffs.

MI were badly bruised and battered against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game which they lost by a margin of 36 runs. Chasing a sub-par 169 in front of their home crowd at Wankhede Stadium, MI batters once again made a mess of it and were restricted to 132 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs. MI's batting and bowling have disappointed them big time and they need to plug the gaping holes in the remaining fixtures.

IPL 2022 Special Page

RR, on the other hand, have been a team to beat. They are on a three-match winning streak and would be aiming to extend it to four against beleaguered Mumbai Indians. In their previous game, the Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in a low scoring game. They ended up defending the lowest total (144/8) of this edition by restricting RCB to 115, courtesy of Riyan Parag's gritty fifty and sensational bowling performance.

Here is Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction for the RR vs MI match.

Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. Playing XIs RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Picks for the match between Rajasthan and Mumbai. Team 1: Jos Buttler (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Kieron Pollard, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Sen Team 2: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shimron Hetmyer (vice-captain), Daryl Mitchell, Hrithik Shokeen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat Prediction Mumbai Indians are going through a lot in the tournament as nothing has gone their way. Therefore, Rajasthan Royals - who are on roll - are looking like favourites in this game.