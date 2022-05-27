IPL 2022: RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Sanjay Manjrekar predicts the winner! Check out who!

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB take on Sanju Samson-captained RR in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (May 27) night.

The winner will take on Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final at the same venue of Sunday (May 29).

In the latest episode of CricChat Season 2 on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms powered by Parimatch, Manjrekar also spoke about the ICC T20 World Cup tobe held later in Australia this year.

Manjrekar has backed RCB to reach the IPL 2022 final, saying things are falling in place for the team at the business end of the tournament.

When asked why he predicted RCB would win the qualifier match, he said, "Things are falling in place for Bangalore, they have class bowlers, they performed well in the last match where Mohammed Shiraz took a crucial wicket".

Manjrekar added that Harshal Patel is the team's trump card.

"Now that they have reached this point, they won't give up," the former Indian middle order mainstay added.

The Mumbaikar was also in awe of Hardik's leadership throughtout IPL 2022.

"Hardik Pandya surprised us at how comfortable he looked in a leadership role captaining Gujarat Titans."

When asked about the Hardik 's ability to be the captain of Team India in future in T20Is, Manjrekar gave green light.

"If you are leading a team in the IPL, you can lead Team India," he said.

Manjrekar said this because of the sheer pressure and high stakes a captain faces while leading a team in IPL.

While he was initially doubtful of two additional teams being added, Manjrekar was forced to reverse his earlier stand, "This IPL will be remembered for only one reason - the quality. The lesser-known names maintained the quality of IPL, and not the iconic big name players."

He expressed optimism in the new players in the ongoing season, saying they defied the cliché of "big matches, big players."

When asked about his stance on Kohli's form and the questions being raised about him being in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, Manjrekar gave a cryptic reply, "No, Kohli is definitely not droppable because there is a huge difference between IPL and World Cup."

Manjrekar referred to the batter's performance in the World Cup tie between India and Pakistan where Kohli scored a half-century. "For matches of this stature, you need people who have been there, done that. Therefore, despite Kohli's form, he should be in the squad along with Rohit Sharma and other newer players."

When asked about his opinion on KL Rahul's performance, he said, "When KL Rahul plays as 'one of the players' his performance is much better than when he plays as the captain because he takes too much responsibility on himself, especially after he became captain."

Manjrekar added that Rahul has the ability to bounce back.

"KL Rahul has the ability to play at will. If he thinks that today he will play at a strike rate of 150, he can, But the reason he often slows down is because he has decided to play it safe," Manjrekar signed off.