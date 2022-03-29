IPL 2022: Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal hold the key to Rajasthan Royals fortunes

And former India cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni believes it will be a good to see both the spinners bowl in tandem.

"Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad," Kulkarni said during the Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT IPL 2022

The Royals led by Sanju Samson have a stronger bowling unit this time around with the inclusion of Ashwin and Chahal, and the duo are certainties in the playing XI.

"Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad," added Kulkarni, who had stints with Mumbai Indians and Royals in IPL.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Buttler and Pooran close to milestones

Their eight overs would be crucial in the overall context of a particular game and nothing would please skipper Samson if the duo can spin a web around the SRH batters.

Packed with multiple match-winners Royals' batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction

Inconsistency has been his bane and he would like to change that and lead from the front this season in search of their first title since the inaugural edition in 2008, under the captaincy of legendary Shane Warne, who passed away recently.

Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Time Info

The Jaipur-based side will be eyeing a better show this time and the form of spin twins -- Ashwin and Chahal -- will play a big role in their progress in the tournament.