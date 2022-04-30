Cricket
IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Stats And Records Preview: T20 Numbers at MCA Stadium, Dhoni, Uthappa, Pooran eye records

Pune, April 30: While history is very much with Chennai Super Kings as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the MCA Stadium here, the performance of the four-time champions this season fails to generate much enthusiasm among their millions of fans.

Sitting at ninth position with just two wins to show for their efforts, the defending champions, while still not out of the competition, have a very slim chance of making the grade, and in a last-ditch effort the CSK have handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni from Ravindra Jadeja.

The SRH, on the other hand, have overcome the disaster of IPL 2021 to be among the title contenders leading into the business end of the tournament.

While CSK would be hoping for Shivam Dube to play another match-defining innings after his unbeaten 95 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' more than two weeks ago, the return of Devon Conway after a wedding break will boost CSK's batting.

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, who replaced Adam Milne, too has also joined the squad and has impressed.The toss too could play a vital role at the venue.

So here are some stats and approaching milestones of SRH vs CSK match.

1 IPL 2022 record at Pune MCA Stadium

Total matches: 8

Won by team batting first: 5

Won by team batting second: 3

Average score: 169

2 Key performers for CSK, SRH

CSK: Shivam Dube: 247 runs from 8 matches and Dwayne Bravo: 14 wickets from 8 matches.

SRH: Aiden Markram: 246 runs from 8 matches, Umran Malik and T Natarajan, 15 wickets each from 8 matches.

3 Head to head record

CSK and SRH have faced off 17 times against each other in the competition so far with the Super Kings taking 12 wins and the Sunrisers 5.

4 Approaching milestones in SRH vs CSK match

1 CSK batsman Robin Uthappa needs 50 runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL.

2 CSK batter Ambati Rayudu needs 4 more fours to complete 350 fours in the IPL.

3 CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali needs 4 more 6s to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

4 SRH batter Nicholas Pooran needs 1 six to complete 50 sixes and 7 fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

5 CSK batter MS Dhoni is 122 runs short of 5000 runs in the IPL.

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
