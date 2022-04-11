IPL 2022: SRH vs GT, Highlights: Williamson shines as Sunrisers Hyderabad hand Gujarat Titans first defeat

Sunrisers, who had started the season off with two back-to-back losses, impressed with both bat and ball as they secured a 8-wicket victory over Gujarat.

Meanwhile, newcomers Titans who had been unbeaten so far, having won three matches on the trot, fell to their first loss of the season.

After inviting Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat to bat first, SRH bowlers restricted the Titans to 162/7. While Pandya (50 off 42) top-scored for the Titans, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/37) and T Natarajan (2/34) were the leading wicket-takers for SRH, while Washington Sundar was the most economical bowler.

Having restricted the Titans to 162, Sunrisers scored their highest powerplay score this season. SRH's powerplay was a story of two halves. The first four overs yielded just 11 runs, while the last two churned out 31 runs.

Playing in his 100th T20 match, Lockie Ferguson was welcomed by Abhishek Sharma with three consecutive boundaries. Bowling the final over of the powerplay, Ferguson leaked 17 runs. After the slow start, Sunrisers recovered quickly, to add 42 runs in the powerplay, without losing any wickets.

Rashid Khan, who had been pegged as the team's 'Trump Card' by skipper Pandya, handed Gujarat the breakthrough to pocket the big wicket of Abhishek (42 off 32). The SRH openers set Sunrisers on course with an opening stand of 64 off 53 deliveries. Hardik removed Williamson in the 17th over to bring Titans back in the game.

But the damage had been done, as Williamson led from the front with a smashing 57 off 46 as Nicholas Pooran (34 off 18) who was dropped by Lockie Ferguson on 15 finished the job for SRH with five balls to spare.

Earlier, on a day when the GT top three failed to fire, skipper Pandya notched up his first IPL half-century as a captain. Pandya's 50-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar saw GT breach the 150+ mark. Manohar, who smashed a useful cameo, was dropped thrice before Rahul Tripathi picked him up on his second attempt.

Manohar was first dropped by Aiden Markram, then by Tripathi and then Bhuvi dropped him of his own bowling, before Tripathi finally picked him up.

Handed a lifetime thrice, Manohar's 35 off 21 balls cameo and Pandya's knock saw Titans get past 150. Riding on Pandya's half-century and Manohar's cameo Gujarat set Sunrisers a target of 163, but in the end it was not enough as SRH stopped their winning run.

Following the match, Sunrisers remain eighth with four points from four games, while Titans drop to fifth with six points from four games.