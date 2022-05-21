IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both SRH and PBKS have been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs and they will be playing for the proverbial pride.

Incidentally, this is also the last league match of the IPL 2022 before the knockout matches start next week.

The SRH will also have to find a captain for this match against PBKS because Kane Williamson had flown back to New Zealand to attend the birth of his second child.

So, Williamson will not be available for this match and the SRH have the option of giving the reins of the team to either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had captained them in the past, or to Nicholas Pooran, who was recently appointed as the white ball formats captain of the West Indies.

Even though the teams might feel a reduced intensity after nothing much to gain from this match, it might still offer a few good moments for us because both the sides have some excellent players.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for the SRH vs PBKS match.

1. Squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Playing 11

Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma / Harpreet Brar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Priyam Garg, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi / Marco Jansen, 11 T Natarajan.

3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Priyam Garg, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Mayank Agarwal, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow.

Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Jitesh Sharma, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma.

4. Match Prediction

Both the teams are out of play-off race and there could be a reduction in intensity. But both of them would like to sign off on a winning note. But Punjab Kings carries slightly more firepower than Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that sense, we will pick Punjab Kings as winners in the SRH vs PBKS match.