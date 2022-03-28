IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Buttler and Pooran close to milestones

Both teams have looked for continuity heading into the new season when it comes to leadership as Sanju Samson continues to lead the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, while Kane Williamson remains at the helm for the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although SRH hold the edge in overall battles between the two sides, the completely revamped RR will be one of the sides to beat this season after their brilliant showing at the mega auction, where they strengthened the nagging bowling department.

IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction

SRH too didn't have a bad auction as they have made some smart additions to the squad on top of their retentions. Now, it will be all about how the individuals perform as a team for both the teams with some players expected to miss the start of the season.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview of SRH vs RR:

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head

In the 15 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, SRH lead 8-7 against RR. And it's all square at 3-3 in the last 6 meetings with both teams winning one each during seasons 2019 to 2021.

SRH vs RR stats

STAT FOR SRH vs RR FOR RR vs SRH Highest Total 201 220 Lowest Total 127 102 Wins Batting 1st 4 1 Wins Chasing 4 6 Most Runs Shikhar Dhawan (253 runs) Sanju Samson (512 runs) Highest scorer Manish Pandey (83*) Jos Buttler (124) Most wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10) James Faulkner (12) Best Bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/14) James Faulkner (5/16)

SRH and RR record in MCA Stadium, Pune

STAT SRH RR Matches Played 3 5 Wins 1 2 Defeats 2 3 Highest Total 179/4 vs CSK in 2018 162/7 vs KXIP in 2015 Lowest Total 119/8 vs PWI in 2013 109 All Out vs RCB in 2015

Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs SRH

Most Runs vs SRH: Sanju Samson - 615 runs in 18 matches (for Delhi Daredevils and RR)

Most Sixes vs SRH: Sanju Samson - 21 sixes

Highest Scorer vs SRH: Jos Buttler - 124 off 64 balls in 2021

Most Wickets vs SRH: Yuzvendra Chahal - 17 wickets in 16 matches (for Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Best Bowling vs SRH: Prasidh Krishna - 4 for 30 in 4 overs (for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018)

Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs RR

Most Runs vs RR: Kane Williamson - 219 runs in 7 matches (for SRH)

Most Sixes vs RR: Nicholas Pooran - 8 sixes (for Punjab Kings)

Highest Scorer vs RR: Kane Williamson - 63 off 43 balls in 2018

Most Wickets vs RR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 13 wickets (for Pune Warriors and SRH)

Best Bowling vs RR: Prasidh Krishna - 4 for 30 in 4 overs (for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018)

Upcoming Milestones in SRH vs RR 2022

▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 32 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. The English batter is also 6 fours away from 200 IPL fours and 10 maximums away from 100 IPL sixes.

▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 5 maximums away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 wickets away from completing 150 wickets in IPL.

▶ Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 8 wickets away from completing 150 wickets in IPL.

▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 scalps away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).