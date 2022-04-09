IPL 2022: 'Sunrisers Hyderabad executed their plans well to dismiss MS Dhoni cheaply,' says Morne Morkel

The former CSK skipper came into the middle at number seven in the 16th over when half-centurion of the previous game Shivam Dube was dismissed by T Natarajan. The sea of yellow at the venue went berserk watching the legendary India wicketkeeper-batsman step into the middle to bat.

However, the 40-year-old cricketer's stay in the middle was short-lived as he fell early and departed without entertaining the audience and helping his team finish the game. The conditions were tailor-made for Dhoni as CSK wanted their most dependable batter to provide them with a late impetus. However, young South Africa pacer Marco Jansen ended Dhoni's innings for 3 (off 6 balls) by getting him caught at fine leg by Umran Malik.

It was a brilliant off-cutter from the young Protea pacer - who made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this game - and Dhoni tried to pull him for a biggie over fine leg but found a top-edge. Soon after the Malik completed the catch to give the left-arm quick his first wicket in the Orange jersey the crowd were stunned in disbelief as the player they came out to watch fell cheaply.

In the end, CSK posted 154 for 7 after being put in to bat first by SRH captain Kane Williamson. It was Ravindra Jadeja's 15-ball 23 which helped the Super Kings post a decent total on the board. CSK scored 29 runs in the last two overs and went past the 150-run mark.

Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel - commended SRH bowlers for executing their plans to perfection against Dhoni - who is very dangerous at the back end of the innings.

"We know very well how dangerous MS could be at the back end of the innings and I thought Sunrisers Hyderabad executed their plans very well. I do believe that it's not an easy pitch to get going from the moment you walk in. You can see that even the master of MS Dhoni struggled on the initial couple of balls. The ball from Marco Jansen just stopped a little bit into the surface. So, it wasn't meant to be Dhoni's day today. The sea of yellow went quiet (watching Dhoni get out early)," Morkel said on Star Sports Cricket Live during the innings break.