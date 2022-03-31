IPL 2022: Sure you don't want to captain one more season? Conway to MS Dhoni

The 30-year-old Kiwi cricketer will look to turn things around when the Ravindra Jadeja-led Super Kings take on new-comers Lucknow Super Giants in their second match on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Ahead of their second game of the season, Conway, speaking to the Super Kings' social media team, opened up about a chat he had with former Chennai skipper MS Dhoni.

"I was wanting to play under MS - the great MS Dhoni as captain and I had a nice little chat with him. I said, you're sure you don't want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain? Then he said 'no, I am always going to be around anyway.'

"It was reall cool - a couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu. It was really cool to just to get to know them better. They are just normal men, normal guys just down to earth, no aura about them easy to get along with and easy to talk to. It's been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket," Conway said.

Just prior to the start of the IPL, Dhoni stepped down from captaincy and handed the reigns over to Jadeja. CSK began their season on a losing note, but Dhoni struck his first half-century since 2019 as he guided the side to a decent total with an unbeaten knock.

The Super Kings will look to bounce back when they take on KL Rahul-led Super Giants in match no. 7 of the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.