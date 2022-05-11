IPL 2022: Top 10 Uncapped India Bowlers; Umran Malik, Mukesh Choudhary most impressive

Since its inception, the IPL has been providing a platform to several young and uncapped Indian talents where they get a chance to showcase their skills.

Right from the beginning, young and budding cricketers in the country used IPL as a ladder for success. Based on their performances in the home-grown domestic T20 league, the several cricketers received the national call-up and represented the country across formats, not just in T20Is.

The ongoing IPL 2022 edition is no different, as we have seen several young and exciting talents hogging the limelight with their consistently good performances. These uncapped players are not just reposing the faith of the franchises but also paving a way for their entry into the national side, sooner rather than later.

Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, and Arshdeep Singh are all garnering praise for their superlative effort in the ongoing tournament.

However, it's the entire new crop of pace bowling from India which is putting the cricketing world in awe. While some of these young fast bowlers are leaving everyone impressed with their raw pace, the others are winning over hearts with their control and impeccable line length.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, who is part of the IPL 2022 commentary panel, has on various occasions hailed this fresh crop of quality fast bowlers in the country and went on to add that several talents like these are yet to be discovered in this vast nation.

"It is fantastic to watch this new crop of fast bowlers coming up in India. Who knows how many more Umran Maliks, Arshdeep Singhs, Mohsin Khans, etc. are yet to be discovered in the vast nation," Bishop had said during commentary.

"I can only imagine How many more Umran Malik's, Kuldeep Sen's and Ayush Badoni's are out there on the parks, private academies and Maidans across this vast nation," Bishop had tweeted last month.

Here we take a look at the top 10 uncapped bowlers in IPL 2022:

S.No. Player Team Wicket/Games Economy 1. Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 15 wickets in 11 matches 9.10 2. Mukesh Choudhary Chennai Super Kings 13 wickets in 10 matches 9.62 3. Mohsin Khan Lucknow Super Giants 9 wickets in 5 matches 5.35 4. Murugan Ashwin Mumbai Indians 9 wickets in 8 matches 7.86 5. Kuldeep Sen Rajasthan Royals 8 wickets in 6 matches 9.31 6. Yash Dayal Gujarat Titans 7 wickets in 5 matches 9.13 7. Jagadeesha Suchith Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 wickets in 4 matches 7.28 8. Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 6 wickets in 11 matches 7.78 9. Shivam Mavi Kolkata Knight Riders 5 wickets in 6 matches 10.31 10. Akash Deep Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 wickets in 5 matches 10.88