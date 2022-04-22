Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: From 'Greatest last over Hitter of all time' to 'Ultimate Finisher', Twitter verse hails MS Dhoni

By

Mumbai, April 22: The legend of MS Dhoni as the best finishers of all time continued to grow as the former India cricketer once again held on to his nerves and guided Chennai Super Kings to a nail-biting three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a tense IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (April 21).

The former India captain turned back the clock to script another famous win for his side against a beleaguered Mumbai Indians. It was yet another heart-stopping finish between the two rivals in the history of the IPL, that saw Dhoni hit a four off the last ball of the game to take his team home.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni The Finisher Returns as Chennai Super Kings Script Incredible WinIPL 2022: MS Dhoni The Finisher Returns as Chennai Super Kings Script Incredible Win

Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his heydays to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians' winless streak this season to seven games.

The 40-year-old smashed a six and four off the third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

With this win, CSK continue to fight for yet another day and keep their playoffs hopes alive while MI is all but out of the race now as the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to win all the games and pray the other nine teams perform badly in their remaining league fixtures.

While MI's miseries continued to pile up despite putting up a good all-round show in the game as their bowlers and middle-order batters fought hard to make a contest out of nowhere. MI's much-vaunted top-order collapsed early in their innings however the heroics of young Tilak Varma and others helped them post a respectable 155 for 6.

For CSK, young left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary was the star as he picked up three wickets in the powerplay to rattle MI's batting order. The Rajasthan pacer was adjudged the player of the match for turning things around so early for his team. But MS Dhoni's pyrotechnics and his ability to keep his mind cool even during the tensest of situations stole the show.

The 40-year-old was once again hailed as the best finishers of all time as Twitterati doffed their hats for his ability to finish the game. Here's who said what.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 34 April 22 2022, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Rajasthan
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 1:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments