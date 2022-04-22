IPL 2022: From 'Greatest last over Hitter of all time' to 'Ultimate Finisher', Twitter verse hails MS Dhoni

The former India captain turned back the clock to script another famous win for his side against a beleaguered Mumbai Indians. It was yet another heart-stopping finish between the two rivals in the history of the IPL, that saw Dhoni hit a four off the last ball of the game to take his team home.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni The Finisher Returns as Chennai Super Kings Script Incredible Win

Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his heydays to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians' winless streak this season to seven games.

The 40-year-old smashed a six and four off the third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

With this win, CSK continue to fight for yet another day and keep their playoffs hopes alive while MI is all but out of the race now as the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to win all the games and pray the other nine teams perform badly in their remaining league fixtures.

While MI's miseries continued to pile up despite putting up a good all-round show in the game as their bowlers and middle-order batters fought hard to make a contest out of nowhere. MI's much-vaunted top-order collapsed early in their innings however the heroics of young Tilak Varma and others helped them post a respectable 155 for 6.

For CSK, young left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary was the star as he picked up three wickets in the powerplay to rattle MI's batting order. The Rajasthan pacer was adjudged the player of the match for turning things around so early for his team. But MS Dhoni's pyrotechnics and his ability to keep his mind cool even during the tensest of situations stole the show.

The 40-year-old was once again hailed as the best finishers of all time as Twitterati doffed their hats for his ability to finish the game. Here's who said what.

How does MS Dhoni still do it…the greatest finisher #MIvsCSK #IPL2022 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 21, 2022

You can never write off the greatest finisher, MS Dhoni! Heartbreaking for @mipaltan but amazing for @ChennaiIPL 🏏 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 21, 2022

Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! 💪🏽😃 #MSDhoni Awesome finish. https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 21, 2022

Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much needed innings by our very own @msdhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win 💛 #yellove pic.twitter.com/2H0GTZh3xX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2022

#MumbaiIndians kaput, #CSK live to fight another day. Till the last delivery, it seemed would be the other way around. Great resilience shown by the defending https://t.co/aV0aRr00LN Dhoni handled the pressure in the final over boggles the mind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 21, 2022

Started on 2004, still going strong, MS Dhoni, Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/NMSz6SvAlR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2022

MS Dhoni … Om Finishaya Namaha .

What a win. Romba Nalla #MIvsCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2022

Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) April 21, 2022

His name is MS! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 21, 2022

Dhoni finish nahi, finisher hai.. finisher hai.. finisher hai.. not out again.. picture abhi bahut bahut bahut baaki hai. @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2022