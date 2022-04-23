IPL 2022: Virat Kohli outfoxes Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore players take a unique challenge

With the team doing exceedingly well, RCB players were seen spending moments off the field in a team bonding exercise video, uploaded by sportswear brand PUMA on its social media platforms.

The video featured several RCB players, including current skipper Faf Du Plessis, former captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror and David Willey, as they performed a speed test by playing their own version of the viral trend, head, shoulder, knees and shoes.

And, surely, the cricketers were seen having an absolute fun time during the activity, organised by PUMA, that tested their skills such as reflexes, speed and hand-eye coordination.

The batting icon and former RCB captain Kohli is known to be one of the fittest sportspersons in the world and at 33, he acquires high fitness standards that other athletes dream to achieve.

In the video, Kohli displayed lightning-fast reflexes and speed that astonished his RCB teammates as well as the fans. He outperformed Du Plessis and speedster Siraj with his unmatched swift movements.

PUMA is the official kit partner of the Bangalore-based franchise. The Royal Challengers have been on a roll this season and everyone in the team is performing their responsibility well. Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, captain Faf and Hasaranga have done well for the side and helped them clinch emphatic victories.

Du Plessis-led side will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their eighth game of the ongoing season on Saturday (April 23) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. If they win this game, they will climb to the top of the team standings.