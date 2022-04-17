Cricket
IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya not playing for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings, here's the reason

By
Pune, April 17: Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants Gujarat Titans on Sunday (April 17) are playing their first game in the absence of their regular captain Hardik Pandya as they face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium here in IPL 2022.

Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan is leading the Gujarat Titans as acting captain of the match. Rashid won the toss and invited CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja to bat first.

Why is Hardik Pandya missing the game?

Hardik Pandya - who has been in sublime form in the tournament - has pulled out of the match owing to a groin injury. Due to Hardik's absence, Gujarat had to make a forced change to their playing eleven.

Hardik has been doing the bulk of run-scoring for his team along with opener Shubman Gill. Hardik has so far amassed 228 runs in five games. The right-arm pacer has also been opening the bowling for his team and picking up wickets. He is also an outstanding fielder.

GT included senior India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha as the Baroda all-rounder's replacement. Saha will be performing the gloveman's duties for GT as the team management also rested out of form Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. The team included young West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph in his stead.

Hardik Pandya poses with MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya poses with MS Dhoni. Image: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Earlier in the day, Hardik had shared an image of his reunion with former CSK captain MS Dhoni. Pandya - who made his international cricket debut under the former India captain - idolises Dhoni and calls him a brother.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are fielding an unchanged XI. Gujarat made two changes. The Titans are perched at the top of the team standings with four wins in five games while the Super Kings are languishing at ninth position with just one win in five games.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 20:07 [IST]
