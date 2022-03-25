IPL 2022 will serve as great a platform for Suryakumar Yadav to cement his place in Team India: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai Indians will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on March 27. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping for a better show from SKY. From Delhi Capitals' squad, all eyes will be on David Warner who joined the franchise from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes a good IPL will help Surykumar cement his position in the Indian national side as there are still some spots up for grabs keeping T20 World Cup in mind.

Speaking during a Star Sports show Gameplan, Gavaskar said, "It has been a wonderful last couple of seasons for Suryakumar Yadav and IPL 2022 is a great opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team by performing well again this season. The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will to a great extent be decided on IPL performances. So, Yadav has got this great opportunity to enhance his chances to be picked in the squad that flies to Australia."

Speaking about Australian legend David Warner during the show, Gavaskar said, "At this stage in Warner's career, he does not have to prove anything to anybody except himself. Last year was just one of those bad patches that every cricketer goes through, and he will contribute heavily with the bat for Delhi Capitals this time around."

After an ordinary show in the first phase of the tournament last year, Warner was unceremoniously ousted from the playing eleven. In the second phase that was held in the UAE, the Aussie opener supported the team from the stands.