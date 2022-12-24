IPL 2023 Auction: Country-wise breakdown and money spent at IPL Mini-Auction

Kochi, Dec 24: While England and Australia cricketers emerged as the top gainers in the IPL 2023 Players Auction on Friday (December 23) in Kochi. A total of 80 players, of which 29 were overseas players belonging to ten countries were sold at the auction.
England all-rounder Sam Curran (Rs 18.50 crore) was bought by Punjab Kings to emerge as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. Fellow all-rounder Cameron Green from Australia was the second-most-expensive player at the mini-auction for Rs 17.50 crore.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore) and West Indies' wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 crore) were the third and fourth most expensive players in the bidding process.
Let us take a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players who were sold at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi.
Afghanistan (1 player)
Australia (4 players)
Bangladesh (2 players)
England (8 players)
Ireland (1 player)
Namibia - Associate Nation (1 player)
New Zealand (2 players)
South Africa (4 players)
West Indies (5 players)
Zimbabwe (1 player)
|Country
|Players
|Total Money Spent in INR
|India
|51
|41.45 Crores
|Australia
|4
|21.25 Crores
|Afghanistan
|1
|50.00 Lakhs
|Bangladesh
|2
|2 Crores
|England
|
8
|56.40 Crores
|Ireland
|1
|4.40 Crores
|New Zealand
|2
|3 Crores
|South Africa
|4
|10.55 Crores
|West Indies
|5
|23.75 Crores
|Zimbabwe
|1
|50.00 Lakhs
|Namibia
|1
|1.00 Crores