IPL 2023 Auction: Date, Venue, Trade Rumours; report say Bengaluru to host auction on December 16

The BCCI successfully hosted the IPL 15 as the tournament became a 10-team affair this year. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were the two new teams to make their debut in the most lucrative domestic T20 league in the world.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team after the inaugural season champions, Rajasthan Royals, to lift the title in their debut year. The next edition will also see ten teams battle it out for the coveted title.

The auction for IPL 2022 season was also held in Bengaluru in the month of February. It was a two-day affair when 600 cricketers went under the hammer as the teams build their squads for the future.

The final list for the IPL 2022 auction comprised 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players from Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players came to the auction table during the two-day event. 204 players were sold and Rs 551.70 crore was splurged by the franchises to purchase the players.

Auction date and venue:

December 16, which is a Friday, could be the day when the Auction for the next season of the tournament will be held. Bengaluru will be the host city for the same.

Purse:

As per reports, this year's auction will allow the franchises to have a purse of Rs 95 crore. It will be a raise of Rs 5 crore as the purse for all the teams in the previous edition was Rs 90 crore.

RTM:

Before the auction process, the teams will certainly release some players to fine-tune their squad and increase their purse for the auction. The teams will also have the right-to-match (RTM) card during the auction should they wish to buy back the players they released ahead of the auction.

Release/Retention/Trade:

As the auction day will approach closer, the franchises will announce the list of players they are going to retain and the players they're releasing. As the IPL 2023 Auction will be a mini-auction, the teams will not release too many players. However, teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings - who finished at the bottom half of the points table might release or trade some players.

Trade Rumours:

The biggest trade rumour ahead of the IPL 2023 auction is whether or not Ravindra Jadeja will stay at Chennai Super Kings. There were reports of a possible fallout between the player and the franchise after he was stripped of his captaincy halfway through IPL 2022 as the defending champions were losing matches consistently and MS Dhoni was reappointed as the captain of the franchise.